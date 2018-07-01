1-70 crash during thunderstorm

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeffrey Jirles, just before 4 p.m. Thursday a thunderstorm contributed to a crash on Interstate 70. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that 32-year-old Amber Johnson of Zanesville was travelling eastbound on I-70 when she lost control on the wet roadway, drove off the left side of the road and overturned.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that Johnson and a 3-year-old child were taken to Genesis Hospital for treatment. Sgt. Jirles reminds motorists that summer thunderstorms can quickly change road conditions.