10 months after having baby, Williams in Wimbledon final

LONDON (AP) — About 10 months after having a baby, Serena Williams plays in the Wimbledon final against Angelique Kerber.

Williams is bidding for her eighth championship at the All England Club and 24th Grand Slam title in all, which would equal Margaret Court’s all-time record.

Saturday’s matchup is a rematch of the 2016 Wimbledon final, when Williams beat Kerber. Williams missed the tournament last year while pregnant.

Kerber is a former No. 1 who has won two major trophies.

Before the women’s final, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will take to Centre Court to resume their semifinal that was suspended Friday night after the third set. Djokovic leads 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9).

The winner will face Kevin Anderson in Sunday’s final. Anderson edged John Isner 26-24 in the fifth set of their semifinal Friday, which lasted more than 6 1/2 hours and delayed the start of Nadal vs. Djokovic.

