Up to $1,000 reward for info on theft

Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in a theft in Newark.

The Newark Division of Police reports, on Saturday, May 5, suspect(s) stole two four-wheelers, a snow blower and a leaf blower from a home in the first block of East Holliday Street. The stolen items were valued at more than $3,000. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.

A special coding system protects the identity of the caller but allows for the reward to be issued at a later time. Crime Stoppers also takes calls from persons with information about any felony. Information leading to the arrest and indictment of a felony suspect could qualify the caller for a reward as determined by the Crime Stoppers’ Board. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization.

Reward money comes from private individuals, businesses, and foundations that see Crime Stoppers as an integral tool in the community’s fight against crime. Tax-deductible donations can be sent to: Licking County Crime Stoppers, Inc., P.O. Box 304, Newark, OH 43058-0304.