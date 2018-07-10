ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Golfers celebrated great weather and a great cause Saturday at the Green Valley Golf Club.

The 10th annual Keith Shrider Golf Tournament kicked off Saturday morning with this year’s proceeds going to help Big Brothers Big Sisters. Keith Shrider owns the insurance agency that puts on the event and was grateful to see so much support from their sponsors and the community.

“When we reach out it’s an amazing effort on these people, calling in and asking to be a part of it,” Shrider said, “the extent of the people coming out and supporting the cause is well worth the hassle that you go through preparing for it and you know you just you can’t help them out enough.”

General Manager of the Green Valley Golf Club Steve Galloway said this is one of the biggest events they host each year and loves seeing so many people out playing golf that don’t normally get to and he is always happy to help Keith and his son.

“Most of our outings go to good causes and this is Big Brothers Big Sisters and that’s one of the best causes you could have out there and it’s always really a pleasure to host this tournament,” Galloway said.

At this tournament, if you get a hole in one on any hole you win ten thousand dollars. Shrider said they purchase insurance to cover those if they ever happen and there’s only been one winner since the start of the tournament.