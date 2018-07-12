12th Congressional District Candidate (D) stopped in Zanesville today

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A candidate running for the 12th Congressional District made a stop in Zanesville today.

Franklin County Recorder, Danny O’Connor, is celebrating throughout the 12th District because today is the first day for early voting. O’Connor says that voting is important because it’s a way for the people to get their voices heard. Voting will be open today until August 7th.

“I am running to make sure that folks in Zanesville and Muskingum County have the opportunity to have a congressman who is going to fight for them,” explained O’Connor.

O’Connor believes in helping solve the problems Americans have when they sit down at their kitchen table at night. He doesn’t think they sway democratic or republican — most Americans want the same thing at the end of the day.

“I grew up in a small town that’s mostly republicans so I understand that republicans and democrats aren’t that different. We all worry about the same things. We want our kids to have a better future. We want to have our shot at the American dream and that’s what I’m going to fight for. That’s what I’m going to represent in congress,” said

O’Connor is the democratic candidate running against republican candidate, Troy Balderson of Zanesville. Whoever wins will be the successor to Pat Tiberi, who retired in January.

Picture credit to: cleveland.com