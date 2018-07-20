2018 Quilt Gathering and Expo

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Workers have been busy getting everything in place for a long-time tradition.

The Pieceable Quilters Guild will hold their annual Quilt Gathering and Expo this weekend at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds. Guild Secretary Barbra Bogard said there will be hundreds of quilts on display and vendors from all over the country.

“Now we’re so large that we have so many quilts to show and we have so many vendors that travel even as far away as Florida to come here,” said Bogard.

Bogard said not only will there be quilts to look at but there will be door prizes, raffles, and quilting demonstrations.

“There will be demos on techniques, or how to put together certain blocks or certain quilts,” said Bogard. “So there is also vendors here if you see a demo and you really like that particular pattern you can come over to the vendors and you can purchase everything that you need.”

The event runs from 9-5 on Saturday and 11-4 on Sunday, tickets are $5 for one day or $8 for two day passes.