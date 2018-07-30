’30 hills’ tradition

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Every year since 1971 the Zanesville High School football sets out to complete their annual conditioning test.

Nearly 70 football players completed the “30 hills” conditioning challenge this morning. The test requires players to run up the hill behind Sulzberger Stadium 30 times. Zanesville’s head football coach, Chad Grandstaff said finishing this challenge marks the start of being a Blue Devil’s football player.

“The former Blue Devils, they don’t really feel like you’re a true blue devil until you run those 30 hills and cross that line and become part of that big brotherhood,” said Grandstaff.

Grandstaff said ’30 hills’ is so much more than a conditioning test, it is a bond between both current and former teammates. He said each year teammates support one another through this tough test.

“There are guys that are going to struggle. We always talk to our guys about, we know you can run ’30 hills’ but, are you going to help your buddy, who is struggling a little bit and be a great teammate and provide that leadership. So, that’s some of the biggest things we look for. Who’s looking beyond themselves and who are trying to help each other up the hill,” said Grandstaff.

Grandstaff sayid over 2,300 players have completed the tradition. Zanesville’s first game will be August 24th against Newark.