Firework Festivities are No Place for Pets

While firework festivities are fun for people they’re no place for your pets.

The 4th of July is a time for many to gather for cookouts, fun and fireworks. Animal Shelter Executive Director Jody Murray said as much as they encourage people to spend time with their pets, this is one time to leave them indoors, as no matter how social they are, they aren’t going to be used to the fireworks.

Secondly, if you’re in an area where you’re going to hear fireworks maybe see the lights try and do some things to muffle that sound,” suggested Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society Jody Murray. “Turn up the TV louder, have some music playing things like that. It’s just something that dogs in particular will not be desensitized to no matter what you do.

Murray warns to also be careful taking your pets outdoors around the 4th of July even if you may not hear the fireworks your pets could and it could cause them to run off.

“We really encourage to have a name tag even if your dog is micro-chipped have a name tag with your name and phone number on it so that if they do get away from you and a neighbor or someone finds them they can give you a call,” said Murray.

Murray said even if your pet isn’t showing any outward signs of anxiety they are probably feeling it, so keeping them indoors will keep your pet out of the shelter and will ensure you and your pets will have a happy holiday.