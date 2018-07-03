Sheriff Closes Davis’ Death Investigation

Three months have passed since the death of former Muskingum County Engineer Doug Davis.

Tuesday, Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz released details from the autopsy reports and his investigation.

“There was no alcohol or drugs in the toxicology report. The autopsy report shows that Doug did suffer a close contact gunshot wound to the head area.” said Sheriff Lutz. “At this point we don’t have really anything to really not substantiate what what we felt before.”

Sheriff Lutz said to his knowledge Davis’ didn’t leave a note behind at the time of his death on April 18, in his home. At the time of his death, Davis was under investigation by the State of Ohio Auditor’s office for improprieties involving the engineer’s office.

Sheriff Lutz said they’ve kept in contact with the state as the death investigation progressed.

“We’ve talked with them in confidence with prosecutor Haddox about what the investigation started out as and what was going to be centered as and the over all goal I think of the Auditor’s office is to find out if there was any taxpayer money that was misspent” said Sheriff Lutz.

Sheriff Lutz said after looking at the BCI evidence and the medical reports they’re closing the investigation into Davis’ death.