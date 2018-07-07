Zanesville Businessman Dies

A well known Zanesville businessman has died. 73-year-old Tim Longstreth passed away Saturday at Genesis Morrison House. He was a graduate of Bishop Rosecrans High School, received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Notre Dame and his Master’s Degree from The Ohio State University. Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 pm Monday July 9th at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home at 935 Forest Avenue in Zanesville, where a Christian Vigil will be held at 7:45 pm. The funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday July 10th at 10:30 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.