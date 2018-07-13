Picnic to honor veterans

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Two local groups put on a picnic Friday for veterans.

The Veterans Administration and the Muskingum Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution partnered together to provide lunch and entertainment for local veterans. DAR member Caribeth Legats said its important to thank those who have given so much to our country.

“If you walk around you’ll see what wonderful, wonderful people there are,” said Legats. “Just really, really lucky to have these folks in our community and doing the things that they do.”

Legats said they also pinned an additional 40 Vietnam veterans that did not have a chance to come to the Veterans Day event and receive their commemorative pin. She said they want to make sure all of them are thanked.

“We’re trying to get all of the Vietnam veterans in our community to make sure that they get that commemorative pin and are rightfully thanked for the service that they gave and an apology for having to come home to nothing,” said Legats.

Legats said they will hold another get-together in the winter. She also wants to say a special thank you to everyone who made the event possible including:

Muskingum Veterans Appreciation Foundation

The Gold Star Mother

The American Legion

Foxfire School

Zandex

Christ’s Table

The Bashful Blonds