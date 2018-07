LICKING COUNTY, Ohio –¬†Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in two home burglaries in Heath.

According to the Heath Division of Police reports, on Monday, July 9, suspect(s) broke into homes on the 200 block of Fieldpoint Road and Parkview Drive and stole electronics, jewelry, and coins.

Anyone who has information on this crime is encouraged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.