Taking Their Training out of the FireHouse

Zanesville Fire Fighters are taking their training exercise out of the firehouse and into a real life situation.

A two-story home on Wayne Avenue will be the fire departments training grounds over several days.

Thursday, the firefighters worked on hose evolution, bring a charged line into a structure and up to the second floor.

The exercise teaches accountability, safety and communication.

“These guys haven’t seen the inside of this house until they take their first evolution. They don’t know what’s inside the house. They don’t know what furniture they’re going to encounter,” explained Interim Fire Chief Doug Hobson. “They don’t know if they’re going to encounter a dog once they’re inside the house if a patient happens to be down because of the smoke or the fire.

Hobson said in a real fire the inside of the home would be between 1,500 to 2,000 degrees and in some cases you can’t see your hand in front of our face. For firefighters the motto is everyone goes home.

“You know they call this the brotherhood we need to take care of our own. These guys are in a house that’s completely full of smoke they need to communicate, they need that accountability to take care of each other and at the end of the day we want to be very efficient and moving this hose line through a house because once we deem there’s no patients in it then we start to save the house itself,” explained Hobson.

Over the training period firefighters will also practice venting the roof, opening locked doors and cutting holes in the floor to rescue a firefighter. They’ll also do a night drill to simulate fighting a fire at night.