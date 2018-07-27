Four Under Arrest Following Altercation

Four people are in custody in Coshocton County after an altercation that took place at a residence.

The Sheriff’s Office said that just before 11pm Thursday, their office received a phone call in reference to an incident that took place in the 500 block of Plum Street.

Deputies said three males and one female remain in the custody of the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. Filing of formal charges are pending as the investigation is still ongoing.

Detectives with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene as well as Prince’s Wrecker Service.

The incident remains under investigation.