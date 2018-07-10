54th annual Zanesville Seniors’ Classic

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The saying is ‘you’re never too old to golf’ and that was on full display at the Zanesville Country Club on Tuesday.

The 54th edition of Zanesville Seniors Classic is a 36 hole tournament featuring 55 players from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Everyone who competes in the tournament must be 55 years of age or older. President, Doug Waltman said this annual tournament brings the older golf community together.

“Friendship and playing with other guys from other country clubs around Ohio and even from Florida,” said Waltman. “Just the comradery, playing with guys that you might not have played with before.”

This tournament has 5 different age groups and getting older doesn’t mean less competition. This year the 75 and older bracket has the most participants of any of the groups.

“It’s a tournament that seniors can play in that every shot they hit accountable,” said Head Golf Pro, Mike Durant. “We don’t get a lot of tournaments like that anymore. It’s usually Best Ball and Scrambles but, it’s a real tournament.”

The final 18 holes will be Wednesday afternoon at the Zanesville Country Club, with a shotgun start at 9 A.M.

Zanesville Seniors’ Classic Tuesday,

Round 1 Leaders

1. Doug Allen ’75’ Columbus

2. Rich Bubenchik ’76’ Norwich

C.R. Pratt ’76’ Athens

4. Scott McDonald ’77’ Zanesville

Bill Stewart ’77’ Zanesville

6. Mike Bennett ’78’ Zanesville

Todd Bloss ’78’ Little Hocking

8. Don Wietmarschen ’79’ Zanesville

Craig Baker ’79’ Worthington

Steve Helwegan ’79’ Circleville

Score Class “A” (75+)

1. Steve Helwegan ’79’ Circleville

2. Al Christopher ’81’ Zanesville

Class “B” (70-74)

1. Bill Stewart ’77’ Zanesville

2. Todd Bloss ’78’ Little Hocking

3. Greg Merritt ’80’ London

Class “C” (65-69)

1. Craig Baker ’79’ Worthington

2. Doug Waltman ’82’ Zanesville

3. Jim Spargrove ’83’ Zanesville

Class “D & E” (60-64, 55-59)

1. Doug Allen ’75’ Columbus

2. Rich Bubenchik ’76’ Norwich

3. Scott McDonald ’77’ Zanesville