5th former football player pleads guilty in hazing case

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — Another former member of a Christian college football team in suburban Chicago who faced felony charges in a 2016 hazing incident has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

James Cooksey of Jacksonville, Florida pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor count of attempted unlawful restraint. The 23-year-old Cooksey was sentenced to a month of court supervision.

Three former players, Samuel TeBos; Noah Spielman and Kyler Kregel, have previously entered guilty pleas to the same reduced charges.

Five Wheaton players were arrested last year in connection with a 2016 incident in which they allegedly duct-taped a teammate and dumped him half-naked in a park.

In September, a grand jury approved a nine-count indictment against the players, charging them with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint in the hazing of then-teammate Charles Nagy.

Benjamin Pettway is expected to stand trial next year.