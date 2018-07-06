6 Florida players face disciplinary action after altercation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Six Florida football players, including top receiver Tyrie Cleveland and highly touted freshman quarterback Emory Jones, are facing university disciplinary action following an on-campus altercation that included the brandishing of Airsoft guns that resembled assault rifles.

Cleveland, Jones, receiver Kadarius Toney, defensive tackle Kyree Campbell, receiver Rick Wells and tight end Kemore Gamble were not charged following a University Police Department investigation. Officers referred the matter to the school’s Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution department.

Toney and Campbell were recommended to the board for having Airsoft guns, which have a plastic body and shoot plastic projectiles. Cleveland, Jones, Wells and Gamble were recommended for lying to police officers.

Coach Dan Mullen said in a statement Thursday he was aware of the May 28 incident immediately and followed campus protocol, which likely will include education and a student code of conduct hearing that could lead to punishment.