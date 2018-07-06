ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 6th annual Party-in-the-Park for breastfeeding awareness month is this Saturday, July 28th.

The WIC program at the Public Health Department started this annual event six years ago with just nine moms attending. Today, they’re crowd reaches more than 100 past, present and future breastfeeding mothers. Breastfeeding Coordinator, Lisa Davidson, said it’s important to WIC that the moms have found a sense of community within breastfeeding.

“We do have door prizes and light refreshments, but really it’s about the moms coming together and talking and chatting with each other and sharing stories and it’s become a tradition for some moms – they’ve come year after year,” explained Davidson.

Davidson said WIC likes to hold this event each year for moms to come together and to highlight the importance and health benefits of breastfeeding awareness, to show how the community can support moms, and what kind of resources they have in the area.

“It helps to raise the awareness and in normalizing breastfeeding and this is the key way that we do that,” said Davidson.

Party-in-the-Park is Saturday, July 28th at Dillon Dam Pavilion and Playground from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. If you’re interested in coming, you can RSVP on their Facebook page – Muskingum County Breastfeeding Moms.