6th annual Red, White & Run 5k

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The annual Red, White & Run 5k was held on July 4th.

The Muskingum Recreation Center hosted their sixth annual Red, White and Run 5k where 160 people dressed up in red, white and blue to honor Independence Day. Event and Program manager, Becky Weir said the money raised will go back to help pay for funds at the MRC.

“So part of it goes to the kids youth swimming program and then part of it will go to purchase a new piece of equipment,” explained Weir.

This year was the first year they allowed dogs to participate as well. Weir said she enjoys seeing everyone come out and show their patriotism for our country.

“It’s just a way to show appreciation to our country and to have a lot of fun and to get a good exercise first thing in the morning on the Fourth of July and just celebrate America,” said Weir.

The MRC would like to thank all of their sponsors for making this event possible. For more information, you can visit their website at www.muskingumrecreationcenter.org/