76ers pitch to Lebron James

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP)– The Philadelphia 76ers are getting to make their pitch to LeBron James.

Representatives from the team will meet in Los Angeles with James’ agent Rich Paul on Sunday, a person familiar with the talks told the associated press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. James will not take part in the meeting, the person said.

The Sixers –and their fans– have made no secret of their desire to land James, who would instantly make them NBA title contenders. Philadelphia has young stars in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to entice James, who was flattered earlier this year when a company erected billboards in Ohio urging him to join the Sixers.

The meeting was first reported by ESPN.