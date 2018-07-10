Accident Brings Down Power Lines

The Zanesville Police Department is investigating a one vehicle accident early Tuesday morning. It happened on Moxahala Avenue near the city sewer plant at around 3:00 am. Initial reports indicate the driver slammed into a power pole breaking it in half and bringing down a transformer. The accident knocked out power to the area, but did not affect the sewer plant. The driver and a passenger were not seriously injured. The cause of the accident has not been released. The traffic light at the intersection of Moxahala and the 719 bridge is not operational due to the power outage.