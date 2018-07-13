Age Progression Photo of Z-ville Missing Person

A Zanesville woman missing since 1985 has now gotten the attention of the state’s chief law enforcement officer. Attorney General Mike DeWine Friday released an age-progression photograph of Barbara Frame. She was last seen on January 30th, 1985 when she left her home with plans to return to cook dinner. Her car was found abandoned the next day on Linden Avenue in Zanesville. She was last seen wearing long pants, a coat and tennis shoes. A forensic artist with the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation created the image to draw more attention to the case in an effort to generate new leads of her whereabouts or disappearance. Frame was 38 years old when she disappeared and would be 71 years old today. She has green eyes and is between 5’5″ and 5’8″ tall. She had brown hair and weighed between 125 and 140 pounds at the time of her disappearance. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Zanesville Police Department at 740-455-0700 or the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 740-854-2406.