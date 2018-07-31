American Legion benefit dinner

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local organization is hosting a benefit dinner this weekend for one of their long time volunteers.

Margie Krueter has been part of the American Legion family for the last 40 years and was recently diagnosed with stage 4 lung and brain cancer. On Saturday, August 4th, the American Legion will be holding a benefit dinner for Margie and their Auxiliary First Vice President, Lisa Clark, said everyone in the community is welcome to attend.

“We want to rally around her as she has rallied around us for so many years and just let her know that her legion family loves her and we want to be there for her,” said Clark.

If you would a steak fry dinner, you can purchase a ticket at the door for $12, but the event itself is free. Clark said there will be plenty of auctions and raffles taking place where you can donate to help Margie pay some of her medical expenses.

“All of the proceeds, 100% of the proceeds made this evening will go toward Margie Krueter’s financial medical bills,” explained Clark.

The dinner will kick off at 4 p.m. and there will be live bands performing throughout the night. Clark said this event is a means of paying it forward – she sees the support the military can provide when they all come together. She would like to thank everyone who has donated and supported the event thus far.