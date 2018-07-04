Annual Fourth of July Parade in Thornville

THORNVILLE, Ohio- Despite the heat, people lined the streets for a long-time tradition.

The Annual Thornville Fourth of July Parade stepped off at 11 a.m. on Columbus Street Wednesday. Families and friends looked on as the marching band played and parade participants tossed candy to the children. Director of the Perry County Chamber of Commerce, John Ulmer, said the parade is a great way to celebrate the Fourth.

“Its just people coming together, an annual tradition and everything,” said Ulmer. “They come and see everybody, and be a part of celebrating the Fourth of July, and appreciating the freedom that we have as a result of those that gave their lives or are currently serving in order to have that freedom to do these kinds of things.”

Ulmer said its also a way to draw people into Thornville so they can learn a little about what the community is like.

“Again, it allows the opportunity for a lot of outside people to come into the area to see what Thornville’s like and a great little community,” said Ulmer. “What Perry County itself is like because we’ve got parades and fireworks and stuff that’s going to be going on throughout the entire area.”

Ulmer said the Fourth of July parade is a tradition that people enjoy and they love to come back every year to see the parade and spend time with friends and family.