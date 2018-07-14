AP source: Cavaliers re-signing F Channing Frye

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Cavaliers will re-sign forward Channing Frye for next season.

Frye, who was traded by the Cavs in February to the Los Angeles Lakers, will get the $2.4 million veteran’s minimum contract, said the person who spoke Saturday to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been signed.

Yahoo Sports and other outlets previously reported Frye’s return.

The 35-year-old spent parts of three seasons with Cleveland, winning the NBA championship with the Cavs in 2016. He was dealt at the trading deadline last season along with guard Isaiah Thomas for guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance.

Frye was a fan favorite and dependable role player in Cleveland for coach Tyronn Lue. The Cavs acquired him at the trade deadline in 2016.

Frye is the first offseason signing for the Cavs since LeBron James left as a free agent for the Lakers.