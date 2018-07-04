Artist of the Month: Liz Darby

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This Artist of the Month not only creates art-work but also helps supply local artist.

Liz Darby is the owner of “Studio Me”, an art supply store and gallery located in the Masonic Temple downtown. Darby said she is the only locally owned and operated art supply store in the area and does her best to provide artists with everything they may need.

“I have a lot of painting materials for people like the acrylics, oils, watercolors, and then when people want special items, like calligraphy or other things, they have me get it for them,” said Darby. “And I do my best to get it at a really good price, because I don’t want everyone to be a starving artist.”

Darby also operates a DIY art studio right next to the shop where anyone is welcome to come and spend some time working on their art. Darby said she herself is a sculptor by trade and likes to create 3-D art.

“I like to just make things different,” said Darby. “I don’t like anything to be the same. I don’t print anything. I know people like me to sometimes make another item that looks similar, but I put a lot of details and pieces in it that are part of things that I’ve done, or like my grandmother’s old jewelry.”

“Studio Me” along with the DIY art studio is open every Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every Saturday from 10 until 2. The DIY art studio is also available for use by appointment outside of normal hours, just call the voice mail at 740-586-0711 to set up a time.