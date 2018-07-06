Aussies record scrappy 5-wkt win over Zimbabwe in tri-series

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Australia recorded a scrappy five-wicket victory against a weakened Zimbabwe with a ball to spare in the last round-robin match of the Twenty20 tri-series on Friday.

Australia and Pakistan had already qualified for Sunday’s final after both won three matches each. Zimbabwe finished last after losing all four of its games.

Glenn Maxwell (56) and Travis Head (48) shared a century stand in pursuit of Zimbabwe’s 151-9 until seamer Blessing Muzarabani (3-21) removed both of them in successive overs and also took a brilliant catch to dismiss Nic Maddinson (2).

Marcus Stoinis, 12 not out, then guided Australia to 154-5 when he smashed Donald Tiripano’s low full toss to the square leg boundary on the penultimate delivery.

Earlier, Solomon Mire (63) led Zimbabwe by scoring his second half-century in the tournament before he was clean bowled by Andrew Tye (3-28) in the 19th over.