Barbara Frame Awareness Event

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The search still continues for a Zanesville woman who went missing over thirty years ago.

Barbara Frame was 38 years old when she was last seen in 1985 and would be 71 today. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation released an age progression picture last week predicting what Frame would look like today. Private Investigator, Lilly Paisley, said they aren’t giving up until they get more answers.

“This round of investigations since BCI was in agreement to create this picture, we’re just going to look and see maybe if she’s alive somewhere or maybe something might have happened to her,” explained Paisley. “There’s a lot of possibilities, so we’re just not going to stop until we find her, whether she’d be dead or alive.”

Barbara’s three children are still hopeful. They let off balloons Sunday in memory of her birthday coming up.

Kathy, Barbara’s daughter, said, “I just want to know what happened. If she’s not alive, I want her body found and I want justice.”

Paisley said if you have any information regarding Barbara Frame, you can call Private Investigations and Beyond at 740-252-6958.