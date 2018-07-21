Benefit honors loved one at local American Legion

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The local American Legion hosted a special event Saturday in honor of Vickie Sweeney, who recently passed away from lung conditions.

The benefit was in Vickie’s honor and raised money for her husband of 48 years, Jeff, to help pay for medical and funeral expenses that had been building up. One family friend, Lisa Krouskoupf, helped put everything together and was honored to see so many people out to support.

“It’s a gathering of all the friends and family to get together and help him get through his bad time,” Krouskoupf said, “I was amazed and then seeing all of this stuff that we got I was like … seemed like every minute someone was bringing something else.”

The benefit raised money from items of all sizes up for auction, food, and all kinds of gifts that were donated by friends, family and local businesses. Krouskoupf said there was something for everyone and felt so many emotions just like Jeff’s daughter, Julena Pride.

“Overwhelmed, hopefully it turns out real well for my dad because we’re doing this for him,” Pride said. “I mean it just it breaks my heart because my mom’s gone but I know she’s in a better place.”

Both Pride and Krouskoupf want to thank the American Legion for allowing them to host the event and are grateful for all the support they were given. You can help donate by visiting their Facebook page: “Benefit for Vicky Sweeney.”