Bike Show at The Barn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Bikers of all ages came out Saturday to celebrate community and raise money for an important cause.

The Zanesville V-Twin Cruisers hosted their Bike Show Saturday at the Barn, raising money for the Ohio Domestic Violence Council. The group is a family club and Vice President James Wriston said they try to have as many charity events as they can and help the community.

“We just want to do good for the community. Our club is a family-based club and we do a lot of things with our kids,” James said. “It’s all going to a very good cause and our club’s not keeping any of the proceeds, we’ve worked really hard.”

Membership Director Lisa Wriston said it has been amazing to see the event come together and have such outstanding support from the community, especially for such an important cause.

It means a lot. Domestic violence has a lot of forms and if we can help one or two people with that and even more here in Central Ohio, to take some of the relief and the stress from the shelters that are helping these women and men who are fleeing the situation and some of the children then that’s why we’re doing this,” Lisa said.

Saturday’s event featured live bands, auctions, a kid’s bike show and even a tattoo contest. James said if anyone is interested in helping donate you can contact them on their website at http://zanesvillechapterofthev-twincruisermc.yolasite.com/.