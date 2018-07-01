Blood center offers blood donors free tickets to zoo

CINCINNATI (AP) — A blood center in Ohio says anyone who donates blood over a period of several days will receive a free ticket to the Cincinnati Zoo.

Officials with the Hoxworth Blood Center in Cincinnati say the offer applies to those who donate blood or platelets to the center from Monday, July 2, through Friday, July 6.

Center officials say blood donations tend to fall as temperatures rise and blood usage increases, and that can result in lower blood supplies.

A center spokeswoman says Hoxworth has already experienced a number of blood shortages this summer.

Hoxworth operates several donation sites. Those interested in donating can contact Hoxworth to find the most convenient site and schedule an appointment.