Board of Elections at County Commissioners

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Board of Elections met with County Commissioners Thursday afternoon.

Board of Elections Director Timothy Thompson said they were there to discuss getting a generator for their building. He said it is important that they be able to keep operations running during a power outage and that their next step is to get a transfer switch for the building.

“Right now we’re going to look at getting a transfer switch in the building so we can hook up a generator from the outside and so that we can minimize the amount of wiring that needs to go on,” said Thompson.

Thompson said they hope to complete the project as soon as possible. He also wanted to remind people that early voting ends soon.

“Early voting ends on August the 6th and so next week are open from 8 til 7 if people want to come out and vote,” said Thompson.

Thompson encourages everyone in the 12th District to come vote on Tuesday, August 7th.