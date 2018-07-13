Bring Bendy into your Home

Those that work at the Animal Shelter Society call this week’s pet of the week a sweetheart.

Bendy is a twelve week old short haired male kitten that weighs in at just over three pounds.

This gentleman has been living with a foster family to get him ready for adoption, something that is beneficial for whoever brings him home.

“They get socialized with other members of your family, pets especially. We would know if Bendy was not good with kids or pets we could pass that along,” said Assistant Director of the Animal Shelter Society Russ Denny.

Denny said as it turns out Bendy loves kids and gets along with both dogs and other cats. As he is a kitten you can expect him to be spirited.

“They’re going to be very playful it will take some adjustment time in your home, but it’s not to bad. We actually have a separate room where you adopt here where you can take the cat into the room and socialize with it,” said Denny.

Bendy’s adoption fee as well as the other cats at the shelter is $17.76 through the end of the month.

The Animal Shelter would also like to invite everyone to an ice cream social on July 26. They’ll be hot dogs, chips, drinks and Tom’s Ice Cream and specials on adoptions.