Broncos sign Mark Chapman after Carlos Henderson’s no-show

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have signed Mark Chapman, a rookie wide receiver from Central Michigan University who was the top overall selection in the 2018 Canadian Football League draft.

Chapman didn’t sign with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and now is taking a longshot at playing in the NFL, an opportunity that arose after two receivers failed to report to training camp this week.

Carlos Henderson, a third-round pick out of Louisiana Tech last year, is dealing with a family situation, his agent said, and Jimmy Williams, an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina who received a $10,000 bonus, also was placed on the reserve/did not report list.

The Broncos have a dozen receivers on their roster, including incumbent starters Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

