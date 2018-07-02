Calling all watermelon lovers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Tis the season for fireworks, celebrating, and watermelon.

Christ’s Table will be open on the Fourth of July and this year, they have a little surprise if you stop by. SAM’s Club donated five pallets of fresh watermelon to Christ’s Table that they will be handing out on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Keely Warden explained the details, “so between ten and noon on the holiday, if you just want to come to our back door, which is the back alley off 7th Street, come on in. we’d love to treat your family to a fresh watermelon for the holiday.”

Warden said she appreciates how SAM’s Club, and the rest of their donors, take time to notice what Christ’s Table’s mission is and is willing to help put that into play.

“We’re just so excited that we have these generous donors in our community that understand the importance of fresh produce to our community. So we’re just so blessed to be able to give families fresh produce and share in the wealth,” said Warden.

Christ’s Table does their best with helping out the community, but they are running low on their water supply. If you would like to donate water bottles, they would greatly appreciate it.