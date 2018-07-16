Cambridge man charged with kidnapping, abduction and felonious assault

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- According to The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year- old, Robert Rivers of Cambridge was charged with kidnapping, abduction and felonious assault.

According to The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, Rivers was charged after deputies received information that a female was possibly being held against her will. Deputies responded and upon arrival they were met by Rivers at the front door. The female victim emerged from the other room with ratchet straps still tied around her body. She advised deputies that Rivers had pulled her into the residence and assaulted her and then restrained her and then continued to assault her while she was defenseless. The female stated that Rivers made comments to her that he was going to kill her and then eat her. The female stated she was able to escape the chair while Rivers was speaking with deputies. Rivers was taken into custody and transported to the county jail and placed on a felony hold.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were able to locate evidence that collaborated the victims claims and the female was treated then released from the emergency room. Rivers remains in the county jail at this time and bond has been set at $500,000. This case remains under investigation by detectives at this time.