Campers explore STEM

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Even over the summer, learning never stops.

Kids at the YMCA Day Camp had the chance to do some hands-on science. Philo Junior High Teacher Trevor Tom said they spent some time experimenting with density and learning about fruits and vegetables. He said its important for kids to keep learning during the summer.

“My goal is to get them to do things hands-on, kind of brush up some of those science skills, observations, making some inferences,” said Tom. “And really just really experimenting what they see on a daily basis.”

Tom said science is a great way for kids to learn how to question everyday things and that the skills they learn will stay with them through life.

“If we want kids to be good citizens, to be effective community members, we need them to keep questioning, to keep digging for answers,” said Tom. “And I think that’s really important, and you know, science is an everyday thing.”

Tom said its fun to come out to the YMCA camp and give the kids a chance to have fun learning in a less formal environment.