Celebrating Friday the 13th

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Friday the 13th may be a day most people dread but for the Zanesville Kiwanis Club its a day to have fun.

The club met Friday to host the Friday the 13th Club and hear Zanesville High School head football coach Chad Grandstaff talk about sports superstitions. Grandstaff said many players have superstitions, but that they tend to develop during the season, or after a winning streak.

“My superstitions kind of happen as the season rolls on,” said Grandstaff. “You know, if you start to get on a roll and win a couple games in a row and you’ve done some different things, you tend to go back and do those certain things.”

Grandstaff said the Zanesville football team doesn’t have any long-running superstitions, but they do have a few traditions. He said a few of their traditions include Thursday team walks, dinner before the game, and even one that inspires players as they head onto the field.

“When we play a home game there’s slogans printed on the wall from different years of playoff teams that the players will hit on their way out before they take the field,” said Grandstaff.

The Friday the 13th club also had a visit from a black cat, along with the chance to break some glass and to poke fun at other superstitions.