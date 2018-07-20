Chepkoech smashes 3000m steeplechase world record by over 8s

MONACO (AP) — Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya smashed the 3,000-meter steeplechase world record by more than eight seconds in 8 minutes 44.32 seconds at the Herculis Diamond League meeting on Friday.

Chepkoech improved the previous mark of 8:52.78 set by Ruth Jebet of Bahrain two years ago in Paris.

She also won the race by more than 16 seconds. Nevertheless, runner-up Courtney Frerichs crossed the finish line in 9:00.85 to set the American record.

Chepkoech broke the record just hours after the IAAF announced Jebet, the Olympic champion, was among 109 athletes and coaches facing disciplinary action for doping and other offences. Jebet was on a list of athletes provisionally suspended after a positive test for EPO in February.

Earlier, Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas set a world-leading time of 48.97 seconds to win the 400 meters.

Miller-Uibo, who set the previous fastest time in the world this year of 49.52 in Eugene in May, came off the final turn with a small lead over 20-year-old Bahrain runner Salwa Eid Naser and held over the final section to set a new meet record in the Principality.

Naser, who won the past four Diamond League meetings in Oslo, Stockholm, Paris, and Lausanne, finished second in 49.08, her new personal best.

American Shakima Wimbley was third.

World and Olympic 800 champion Caster Semenya dominated and prevailed in 1:54.60, failing to better the personal best of 1:54.25 she set last month in Paris.

“It was a great race, unfortunately I did not hit the mark we wanted,” Semenya said. “We just need to be a bit patient.”

On the men’s side, double Olympic and triple world champion Christian Taylor of the United States won the triple jump at 17.86 meters.

American sprinter Noah Lyles remained unbeaten in the Diamond League over 200 meters, winning in 19.65 seconds, his new personal best and the fastest time this year. Lyles’ time was a meet record and he celebrated his victory with a back flip at Louis II Stadium.