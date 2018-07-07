Cleveland officer dies after collapsing during fitness run

CLEVELAND (AP) — A veteran Cleveland police officer who collapsed during a fitness run in extreme heat has died.

Cleveland.com reports Patrolman Vu Nguyen had intermittently been on life support since collapsing Monday while trying to complete a timed 1.5-mile run. He died Friday at a Cleveland hospital.

The run was part of a fitness test for officers seeking to become K9 handlers. The high temperature was 93 degrees in Cleveland on Monday.

The head of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association said Nguyen had no known pre-existing medical conditions.

Nguyen became a police officer in 1998 after four years as a guard in the city’s jail.

He’s survived by his wife and two children.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com