Colombian football chiefs probed for alleged ticket resales

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The chairman of Colombia’s football federation and other current and former executives are under investigation for alleged embezzlement and resale of tickets for 2018 World Cup, South American qualifying matches.

Colombian trade authorities said the probe concerned eight of the nine home matches played by the national team.

The investigation is targeting current chairman Ramon Jesurun, his predecessor Luis Bedoya, executive Alvaro Gonzalez Alzate and former league chairman Jorge Perdomo, among others.

Jesurun was vice-president of South America’s football organization Conmebol before he joined different committees at FIFA in 2017.

Bedoya is in the United States as a protected witness after a Conmebol bribing scandal.

Colombia’s football federation said it had collaborated with the country’s authorities.

Investigators say 42,221 tickets were allegedly embezzled and resold.