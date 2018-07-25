Columbus police spokesman indicted on child porn charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a former Columbus police spokesman has been charged with sending and receiving videos and images on his cellphone of children having sex with adults.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says 51-year-old Sgt. Dean Worthington was indicted Wednesday on one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

O’Brien said at a news conference that a task force began investigating Worthington in May after being notified by the social media site Tumblr that child pornography had been uploaded on the site. O’Brien says the task force subsequently searched Worthington’s home.

Worthington surrendered Wednesday at the Franklin County Jail. Defense attorney Dan Sabol says Worthington will plead not guilty to the charges.

Worthington’s arraignment is Friday.