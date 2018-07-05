Computer and Television Recycling Event Planned

A computer and Television recycling event is coming up next week. The Joint Solid Waste Management District is hosting the event on July 9th, 10th and 11th. A large group of items will be accepted including: cell phones, printers and more. The collection event is for residents, businesses and institutions located in Muskingum, Guernsey, Morgan, Noble, Monroe and Washington Counties. A current driver’s license or vehicle registration will be required for proof of residency and only two TV’s will be accepted from each vehicle. The event will be held next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Muskingum Recycling Center on Old Adamsville Road.