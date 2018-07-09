Computer & TV Collection

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The best thing to do when getting rid of an old electronic is to recycle it.

If you have any old computers or televisions that are taking up space, you can take them to the Muskingum County Recycling Center to drop them off. The Solid Waste Management District holds this recycling event each year. It will be going on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 10th and 11th, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Recycling Center Supervisor, Mark Schneider, said it’s important to recycle your old electronics.

“That way they get recycled instead of people just taking them and throwing them off on a country road and a lot of people get stuff like this thrown on their properties and what not and this helps save that,” said Schneider.

If you’re dropping off more than two televisions, there will be a small fee to pay, but there is no limit on computers or computer accessories. Schneider wants to remind everyone to use the correct plastic bags if you’re recycling other items.

“We’re trying to get people to recycle with either see through blue bags or clear bags because we’ve been getting a lot of trash and stuff and where our recycles go it’s getting all tangled up in the equipment and it’s causing quite a chaotic thing,” explained Schneider.

For a full list of all the electronics they are accepting, you can visit their website at wasteabate.org.