Correction: Civil War Battle-Ohio story

Event marks 155th anniversary of Ohio Civil War battle

PORTLAND, Ohio (AP) — The state’s history museum has marked the 155th anniversary of Ohio’s only major Civil War battle.

The July 21 event commemorated the Battle of Buffington Island, in which the Union army chased and then cornered a Confederate cavalry commanded by Gen. John Hunt Morgan as it attempted to escape across the Ohio River.

The dayslong battle on July 19, 1863, led to the eventual capture of Morgan and the end of the attack he carried out across the state known as “Morgan’s Raid.” Morgan was captured on July 26, 1863, in Columbiana County.

The Ohio History Connection and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War held the event at Buffington Island Battlefield Memorial Park in southeastern Ohio.

Activities included a reenactor portraying Union General William Starks Rosecrans.