Crawford, Rodriguez key Giants’ 3-2 win vs Padres in 10

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brandon Crawford singled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants got seven strong innings from rookie right-hander Dereck Rodriguez in a 3-2 victory over San Diego on Tuesday, the Padres’ seventh straight loss.

Andrew McCutchen homered for the Giants, who swept the two-game series and won their third straight game.

San Diego dropped to 2-9 since the All-Star break and lost for the 14th time in 16 games. San Diego is 5-20 in July.

Evan Longoria tripled leading off the 10th against Phil Maton (0-2) and scored on Crawford’s single to right.

Tony Watson (4-4) pitched a perfect ninth for the win, and Will Smith pitched the 10th for his sixth save.

Rodriguez was in line for his sixth victory against one loss before Reyes Moronta allowed the Padres to tie it at 2 in the eighth on Manuel Margot’s RBI grounder.

Rodriguez, the son of Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez, held San Diego to one run and three hits while striking out a career-high seven and walking three. It was the second time in 10 big league starts that he went seven innings.

Rodriguez settled down after allowing Wil Myers’ single and Eric Hosmer’s RBI double with two outs in the first. The Padres got a runner as far as second only one other time against Rodriguez.

McCutchen homered to right leading off the fifth versus lefty Clayton Richard, his 11th. Gorkys Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Richard allowed two runs and five hits in five innings, walked three and struck out one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Placed rookie LHP Eric Lauer on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left forearm and recalled RHP Walker Lockett from Triple-A El-Paso.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (3-4, 3.06) is scheduled to start the opener of a four-game series at Arizona on Thursday night.

Padres: LHP Robbie Erlin (1-3, 3.47) is scheduled to start the opener of a four-game series at the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night. He replaces Luis Perdomo, who went on the disabled list with a shoulder injury Saturday.

