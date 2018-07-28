ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Local celebrities were dancing for a great cause.

Tonight Dancing with the Divas charity fundraiser was held at EagleSticks Golf Club. Eight celebrities were dancing to raise money for a local charity of their choice. Dancing Divas President LeAnne Bader-Mock said at the start of the night they had already raised over 200 thousand dollars.

“We’re very honored to live in a community that is so supportive of charities and of us, the Dancing Divas,” said Bader-Mock.

She said the evening is not just a fundraiser, but a great summertime tradition. She said everyone involved works so hard all year and always looks forward to the event. Her favorite part of the night is getting to see the audience enjoying the show.

“The great part about it is being able to see the audience and see their reactions to us performing,” said Bader-Mock. “That’s a little different than performing in a theater where you’re not as intimate with the audience as we are here.”

She said the planning for next year’s event will start tomorrow, and that the Divas will start practicing again in February.