Danny O’Connor stops in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Danny O’Connor made a stop here in Zanesville Sunday afternoon.

O’Connor is the Democrat candidate running for the 12th Congressional District. He said wants to be someone people can relay on to fight for them and make their voices heard.

“About how they need to have a congressman that’s going to fight for them, that’s going to fight for working families, that’s going to fight back against raising the retirement age,” said O’Connor. “We need to make sure that every family has a chance at achieving their version of the American Dream.”

O’Connor said that his number one goal is to reinvest in Ohio and to help get people back to work.

“An infrastructure build,” said O’Connor “We need to reinvest in our communities. There are roads, there a bridges, we can build right here in Ohio, and we need to focus on putting people to work.”

O’Connor wants to remind everyone that they can vote early at the Board of Elections, or at their polling place on August 7th.