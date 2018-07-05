Delta Kappa Gamma holds garage sale

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local organization wants to invite you to shop for a bargain, but also a good cause.

Delta Kappa Gamma is holding it’s annual garage sale this year at the James Singer Center in Zanesville. Organizer Cindy Lawyer said the sale is run a little differently than most garage sales.

“What makes this sale a little unique is that we really don’t price many of the items,” said Lawyer. “We have suggested prices, especially when it comes to clothing. So we have suggested prices. And then it’s a matter of bringing it up and making a donation.”

Lawyer said all of the money raised from the event will go towards scholarships for college students studying to become teachers. She said the scholarships are given to students at Muskingum University and Ohio University Zanesville who are completing their student teaching.

“Students that are doing their student teaching, number one, they usually have to have a different wardrobe than what they would wear to college,” said Lawyer. “When you’re doing your student teaching, you want to do different activities. And teachers learn that they have to spend their own money for any kind of activity that they’re doing.”

Lawyer said she hopes everyone will have a chance to come and find some good bargains while making a donation to a great cause. The sale will run on Friday from 9-3 and on Saturday from 9-1.