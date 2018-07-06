Devoll Makes First Court Apperance on Aggravted Murder Charge

A Warsaw man charged in a murder on Monday on Putnam Avenue made his first appearance in Zanesville Municipal Court Friday. 28-year-old Dannie Devoll Jr. appeared before Judge Bill Joseph. Devoll is charged with aggravated murder and two counts of tampering with evidence in the death of 29-year-old Eric Stevens, who is from Marietta, but is considered homeless. The case will likely go before a Muskingum Count Grand Jury on Wednesday and be move to Common Pleas Court if an indictment occurs. Devoll is being held on $500,000 bond in the city jail.